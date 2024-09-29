Early passion

Born in the UAE, Malhan took up badminton as a hobby when his father, Vipul Malhan, introduced him to the game. His passion for the sport was immediate.

“My father used to play badminton in his younger days, but my grandfather didn’t support him because back then, sport wasn’t a first priority. So, he introduced me to badminton, and I really liked it. I pushed myself because I enjoyed it. I used to play even when I was bored,” Malhan shared. He idolises Chinese badminton great Lin Dan and hopes to emulate him in his career.

In 2022, Malhan clinched the silver medal in the All-India Sub-Junior Under-13 Ranking tournament in Mumbai. He also represented Delhi in the National Championship in Lucknow, where he reached the quarter-finals.

Tasting success

The 14-year-old has been making waves internationally, becoming the first player from the UAE and West Asia to earn a medal at the Asian Badminton Championships in August. He lost a closely fought semi-final against China’s Qian Jia Xing, 21-16, 21-17, to clinch the bronze medal in Chengdu, China. Prior to that, Malhan had defeated Indonesian and Chinese opponents and triumphed over South Korea’s Kim Da Han in a fiercely contested quarter-final.

“It was a good experience overall. I think I should have won the semis. If I had, I’m sure I would’ve won the final,” a confident Malhan said. “I’ll do it next time when I get the chance to represent the UAE. There was a lot of hard work in preparation, both mentally and physically, but we managed it well.”

Continued success

Malhan showcased his real potential earlier this year when he won the Bulgarian Junior Under-19 tournament, despite facing tough competition.

“It was my first Under-19 title and the first time I travelled alone without my parents. So, it was a bit of a struggle, but in the end, I got a medal, which helped me,” Malhan shared.

Despite his recent success, Malhan doesn’t feel burdened by pressure. Instead, he views it as motivation to keep improving.

“I wouldn’t say it’s really pressure; it’s more of motivation from my academy, coaches, and parents to prove myself better each time,” he said.

Praise from coach

Malhan’s dedication and drive haven’t gone unnoticed by his coaches. His Prime Star Academy coach, Tshering Samdup, oversees his evening training, while Sunarno Martotiyoso coaches him during morning sessions.

“Riyan definitely has a bright future. I’ve seen huge potential from the very beginning and incredible progression, which makes all of us happy. Right now, we’re focusing on the process, and there’s been significant improvement in his technical skills and physical development. There are many good signs. Hopefully, he will achieve all the goals we’ve set for him,” Samdup said.

Danish coach Michael Nobaek, who trained Malhan during the UAE high-performance camp for the World Junior Championships in Nanchang, China, from September 30 to October 13, echoed this sentiment.

“Riyan is one of the best talents in the next group of UAE players. He has the potential to do big things, but from my experience, it requires a lot of hard work,” Nobaek remarked.