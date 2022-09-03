First place

The UAE National Pro is the fourth round of the five rounds of the AJP events, which are held across the nation. The first day of the tournament saw Commando Group winning the first place, while Palms Sports ranked runner-up and A.F.N.T in third place. In terms of country rankings, Columbia and Brazil secured second and third places respectively.

Ali Al Tunaiji, a yellow belt player for the Al Jazira club, who won the gold in the championship in the Teen category, weighing 84 kg, expressed his great happiness at climbing the podium: “We were able to overcome the challenges and win the gold medal despite the tough and arduous competitions because of our thorough preparation for the championship and ongoing training. I will continue to put in a lot of effort for future competitions, especially the Vice President Cup and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said.

80kg gold medal

For her part, the Brazilian Thay Paixao from Al Ain Club who won the women’s 80 kg gold medal, said. “My goals are clear for the next stage, which is to prepare to participate in the upcoming championships. I have now obtained 1000 rating points and I hope I can achieve more medals during the annual Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

The UAE national players displayed exceptional performance in the Masters class, winning several gold medals. Salem Al Asmar (69 kg), Ibrahim Al Hammadi (94 kg) from A.F.N.T Academy, and Hamid Al Balushi (120 kg) from Shabab Al Ahli Club were among the winners on Saturday. “I am super happy that I was able to win a medal in the Masters 2 competition and climb the podium, especially as winning this specific category involves a great deal of experience, patience, and perseverance,” Al Balushi said.