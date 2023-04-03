Winning attack

UAE Team Emirates could rely on Matteo Trentin in the 11 rider group that took the head of the race at 80 km to go and the presence of the Italian cyclist was very useful for his Slovenian teammate when he and Van der Poel dropped Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kruisberg: after having exploited the support from Trentin for a couple of kilometers, Pogacar then launched his winning outstanding attack on the Oude Kwaremont.

Pogacar said: “I have no words to describe today’s race, in which the work from my team was amazing: it’s a day I will never forget, especially after last years disappointment. I had a good day, Matteo was in the front in a perfect position and at the end I could say it was one of the best races ever for me. I knew that, if I wanted to go solo, the Oude Kwaremont was the right place where attack, so I gave my best and I succeeded in dropping the opponents, then I almost cracked on Paterberg: I was aware it would have been tough, but it was the only way for aiming for the victory. The Oude Kwaremont is the hill that suites me the most, I approached it with a high speed on the cobbles already suffering, I gave pure power until the top. In the end it was beautiful.”