The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced that Olympic gold medalist, Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia will compete in the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) which is set to take place at Etihad Arena from 16-21 December.

18-year-old swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui won gold after an outstanding performance in the 400-metre freestyle at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics Games with a record time of three minutes and 43 seconds.

The Tunisian swimmer will compete with the elite field at this year’s championships, with further athlete announcements to be revealed in November, before the full field is confirmed in December. This year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will see over 1,000 athletes from more than over 180 nations descend on the UAE capital in December and compete in 44 World Championship titles across six days, for a total $2.8 million prize pool.

The announcement of Ahmed Hafnaoui is a great addition to the Arab representative at the World Championships, which also includes Emirati talent Layla Al Khatib, and Youssef Al Matrooshi, who represented the UAE in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

With the countdown to the event well and truly underway, Abu Dhabi Sports Council recently announced tickets are on sale for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meters) which can be purchased via EtihadArena.ae.

Ticket holders will not only have access to the Arena action – they will also be able to attend the World’s Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi, which will be hosted in parallel with the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) on Yas Island, and features the FINA High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand-new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay, and a FINA Diving Team Exhibition.