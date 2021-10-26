The UAE Tour will start and finish in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: AFP

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has confirmed that the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, the one and only World Tour race in the Middle East, will begin on 20 February 2022, as ratified by the sports world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The race, organised in collaboration with RCS Sport, is set to kick-start the 2022 UCI WorldTour racing calendar, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Next year’s race will cross a diverse mixture of landscapes - mountains, coastal and desert roads, as well as city streets, across its seven stages. The 2022 UAE Tour will build on the success of its previous three editions - won by world-class riders Primoz Roglic (2019), Simon Yates (2020) and most recently two-time Tour de France-winner Tadej Pogacar (2021).

Since its first edition in 2019, the UAE Tour continues to go from strength to strength, with this year’s edition hosting the full roster of 19 UCI WorldTeams for the very first time. Images from 2021’s race were broadcast across 200 countries, while domestically, the success of the one and only WorldTour race in the Middle-East has had an enduring effect on the sport of cycling in the region. Next year’s race coincides with another significant event for the nation - Expo 2020 Dubai - a world expo running from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

HE Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the UAE Tour has come a long way from the post Covid pandemic to plan for the fourth edition of the UAE Tour.

“After a challenging but successful 2021 UAE Tour amidst the Coronavirus pandemic we are now looking ahead to host the the 2022 UCI WorldTour opener,” he said.

“The 2022 edition coincides with the Expo 2020 Dubai and we are really excited to be part of this global event. Obviously we are looking for a bigger event and play a bigger role to portray the UAE as a global venue

Fabrizio d’Amico, Chief Operating Officer said, ‘The UAE Tour has gone from strength to strength year on year and has remained the one and only World Tour race in the Middle East.

As we look ahead to the 4th edition, we could not have got here without the tremendous and unwavering support received by the leadership of the country and government entities which were crucial in executing the race during the outbreak or the pandemic earlier this year.

We are honored to work hand in hand with Abu Dhabi Sports Council to put this event on and thanks to their vision the race has cemented itself as one all top riders look forward to participating in and