Reeza Hendricks rebuilds for South Africa v West Indies in Dubai Image Credit: AP

Holders West Indies took on South Africa in a Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Here is how it unfolded...

MATCH SUMMARY

Proteas bounce back from first match loss for a eight-wicket win

Dubai: It was quite turnaround for South Africa from their first match defeat as they scored a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the afternoon game at Dubai International Stadium – throwing the two-time champions’ campaign in jeopardy.

An unbeaten 51 by Aiden Markram, one of the two most experienced batsmen in the Proteas’ line-up along with David Miller, and a fifty-plus partnership between Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) and Reeza Hendricks took them over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Their bowlers had earlier turned up a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the West Indies to 143 for the loss of eight wickets.

Well played Markram, a well compiled half-century. South Africa wrap it up by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare and it's been a good comeback by them after the first match defeat. SA 144/2 off 18.2 overs.

South Africa continue to close in on the target in the right way on a slowing pitch - an approach which should them serve them well in the coming matches. SA 133/2 with just 10 runs to get in last 18 balls.

South Africa's Aiden Markram Image Credit: AP

It should be smooth sailing from South Africa from here onwards. Markram, who looked solid in limited opportunities in the IPL for Punjab Kings, hits two sixes off Walsh and then Pollard to keep them ahead of the asking rate in this modest target. SA are 98/2 after 13 overs.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, right, and Reeza Hendricks run between the wickets Image Credit: AP

Reeza Hendricks' intelligent innings comes to an end of 39, thanks to a brilliant diving catch by Hetmyer inches off the ground. SA at 61/2 as Aiden Markram, the most experienced batsman in this line-up after David Miller, comes out.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in action Image Credit: Reuters

A 50-run partnership between Hendricks, Van der Dussen who show refreshing maturity. Pollard tries to throw everything into the mix by trying the change of pace early but it hasn't yielded any fruit so far

West Indies leg spinner Hayden Walsh does a decent first over, going for five runs. SA 47/1 after seven. Can Walsh emulate a Samuel Badree, who took nine wickets during their successful campaign in 2016?

Kieron Pollard calls on Russell in the fifth over with the idea of taking the pace off the ball. An absorbing chase on the cards if South Africa can continue in the same vein.

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks bats against West Indies Image Credit: AP

Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen rebuild for Proteas after the first over dismissal of Bavuma. Both seem content to play risk-free cricket with some smart singles. SA 26/1 after four overs.

South Africa's reply begins on a poor note as Temba Bavuma is run out thanks to an excellent piece of work by Russell. SA 4/0 after one over and it's match on..

Mid-match summary

Proteas pull back things to restrict West Indies to 143/8

Dubai: South Africa gave a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the West Indies to 143 for the loss of eight wickets in the afternoon game of Super-12 stages at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Caribbeans, with the memory of 55 all out against England the other day, made a cautious start till Evin Lewis cut loose and topscored with 56, with included five sixes.

The total may look short by about 15-20 runs, but the Caribbeans can make a match of it on a wicket which is getting progressively slower. It remains to be seen if South Africa misses their experienced captain Quinton de Kock, who pulled out of the match due to ‘personal reasons.’

Here is the latest from Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan

West Indies finish at 143/8 after 20 overs and South Africa will take heart from that. The last five overs saw the Caribbeans get 48 runs but lose five wickets - the target looks within South Africa's reach if they can get a good start.

West Indies lose wicket numbers seven and eight in Pollard and Walsh. South Africa has done very well to pull back things after the rivals were 73/1 at one stage. Bavuma, as a captain, looks proactive and used his spinners well.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje Image Credit: AP

An eventful over from Nortje as he nails Andre Russell with a perfect yorker and then Hetmyer is run out in trying to run after a missed catch. WI 134/6 but how much can they add from here?

Chris Gayle walked on 12 runs for West Indies v South Africa in Dubai Image Credit: AP

Gayle, 12, departs as he goes for the big shot against Dwaine Pretorius and his inside edge is lapped up by Klaasen. One can question the plan of holding back Gayle till No.4 and depriving him of enough deliveries. WI 121/4 with just two overs after this.

Captain Pollard picks up his spot against Shamsi for a six after SA bowlers pulled back things a lot after the Lewis onslaught. Two sixes from 'Polly' takes West Indies past 100 but they will need more of this in the next four overs.

Rabada, coming back from pavilion end, strikes with a leg cutter as Lendl Simmons goes for a heave. The senior opener, a member of the 2016 squad, had been struggling right through. WI 89/3 and it's time to shore up things.

03:15PM



West Indies lose second wicket as Pooran, 12, tries to hit Maharaj through the line but ends up in David Miller's hands in the deep. Gayle in an unaccustomed position of No.4 but hopefully, they will not undo the good work of their openers. WI 89/2

South Africa took out West Indies' Pooran Image Credit: AP

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj Image Credit: AFP

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj gives SA the breakthrough as Lewis, 56, fails to get the elevation to a flatter delivery. West Indies 73/1 and Nicholas Pooran comes out at No.3. Can he deliver today?

Here is the latest from Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan

West Indies' Evin Lewis plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and West Indies Image Credit: AFP

Arise Evin Lewis. A wonderful 50 off 32 deliveries and it comes with a six off Tabraiz Shamsi, the No.1 ranked T20 bowler, over mid-wicket. Simmons plays the sheet anchor as WI reach 65/0 at halfway mark. Just the start they needed but the champions need to build on this.

Evin Lewis frees his arms for his second six, this time off Markram. Nortje, coming in for Rabada is on the money and induces an edge from Simmons but is dropped by the wicketkeeper Hienrich Klassen. WI 43/0 after powerplay.

Evin Lewis takes Rabada's attempted yorker on the full to hit the first six of the game over long off. West Indies 18/0 after four overs but they will not mind the sedate start.

South Africa's Quinton De Kock and teammate Lungi Ngidi Image Credit: AFP

It's been a quiet start by West Indies openers Simmons and Lewis. There is, however, a buzz as to what could be the reason behind Quinton de Kock's pullout due to 'personal reasons', with suggestions that he may not have wanted to take the knee with the rest of the team members before the game. Incidentally, De Kock did not participate in the symbolic gesture against racism during their Abu Dhabi opener.

West Indies' Kieron Pollard speaks with his teammate Obed McCoy Image Credit: AFP

West Indies, on their team list, are showing Chris Gayle in the opener's slot along with Evin Lewis, shuffling the experienced Lendl Simmons. Looks a prudent move to restore the Universe Boss to his customary position.

TEAM NEWS

South Africa start on the backfoot as Quinton de Kock have opted out of the game due to personal reasons, making way for young Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Lendl Simmons, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Dwayne Bravo 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

South African captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss, elects to field against the West Indies. The match is being played on a different track than the first two days - so Bavuma may want to exploit the freshness of the wicket with his fast bowlers.

