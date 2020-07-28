The newly opened Liverpool store in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Dubai got its third official standalone Liverpool FC store when the English Premier League (EPL) champions tied up with Seventy8 Sports to open a store at the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai earlier this week.

Liverpool FC had announced it’s presence with their first standalone store in The Dubai Mall last November and followed this up a second store at the Wafe Mall in March.

Craig McKelvie, Founder and CEO of Seventy8 Sports, was thrilled to have a brand-new third addition to the chain of Liverpool FC stores in Dubai. “We at Seventy8 Sports could not be more excited to open the third Official LFC store at Ibn Battuta Mall in partnership with LFC and during this momentous occasion as LFC celebrates winning the English Premier League trophy,” he remarked.

“In keeping with the mission of Seventy8 Sports to bring people closer to their sporting icons, we are delighted to be working with the iconic global brand of Liverpool FC. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Ibn Battuta on what will be our third LFC store to open in Dubai in just over six months, as we continue on the journey of bringing Anfield to Dubai for all reds fans in the region,” he added.

The new retail location offers the latest adult and children’s kits, including the home kit, EPL Champions and Club merchandise, retro pieces, accessories and signed memorabilia with every element of the store designed carefully in keeping with the mission to ‘bring Anfield to Dubai’.