Ahead of the final Build-Up Ride for this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, organisers have revealed the new Live Well Outride, a short course option to allow families and new cyclists to join in the fun alongside the main 92km challenge on February 19.

The 40km coursewill take place alongside the main event to allow cyclists of all abilities to take part, with registration now open.

Organisers have also announced the Learn to Ride programme, a clinic which will aid new cyclists in building their confidence and knowledge on the road and support the development of their cycling skills.

The complimentary clinic will host novice cyclists aged from 13 and up in a 90-minute session, which will provide members of the cycling community with training from experts in a traffic-free, safe environment on January 23.

As part of the final Build-Up Ride for this year’s challenge, the clinic will also provide riders with valuable insights and support to be comfortable on the road including bicycle and equipment options, road safety and the fundamentals of riding in a group on the road at the Al Qudra Cycling Track in Dubai.

Stewart Howison, Race Director, said: “The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is a community race at its core, and we’re pleased to officially reveal our Live Well Outride as part of this year’s challenge. This as well as our new, free to enter Learn to Ride clinic is something we have been looking forward to for some time as we welcome an excited group of new faces into our nationwide cycling community here in the UAE.

“The Learn to Ride programme and our Live Well Outride race, which follows in February, means there really is something for everyone in this year’s event, and we cannot wait to see all the cyclists take to the streets of Dubai with their family and friends – be it for competition or fun.”

The final Build-Up Ride for this year’s competition will take place on Sunday January 23, together with the Learn to Ride programme, and the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and Live Well Outride will go ahead on Saturday February 19.