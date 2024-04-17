Dubai: Drydocks World Team clinched the basketball title in the fifth edition of the Labour Sports Tournament, which came to an end recently. Emrill swimmers swept the swimming competition, winning all three gold medals on offer.

Drydocks World Team beat ENOC counterpart 44-29 in the final, while TransGuard Co. clinched the third place while Desert Group finished fourth. Mudjmar Laksmana of Drydocks was adjudged the best player of the competition.

The fifth edition was held at various pitches in Dubai with participation of 40,000 men and women from 275 companies in 11 sports competitions, namely basketball, football, road race, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi. This edition of the Tournament witnessed distinctive participation of women teams from different companies in the badminton, volleyball and yoga competitions, while many contributing to the management and refereeing of these competitions.

Dulsco win cricket title

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) appreciated the remarkable efforts of the participants in the various competitions of the Labour Sports Tournament, the biggest of its kind which is organised by the Council annually in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.

Dulsco Team won first place in cricket, followed by Nuzul Stars in second and Dubai Municipality in the third place. Dulsco’s Shehzad Pautt was awarded the best player of the competition, while Zeeshan Mohammed was named the best bowler.

Subhesh Suresh of Emrill claimed the 50-metre swimming competition title, followed by Vishnu Rajan in the second place and Rameez Babu third. In 100-metre event, Aqeel Jayan of Emrill secured the first place, followed by Neilbert Lugo from Drydocks World and Habib Sheikh from Dulsco in third.

10 different locations

In 200-metre competition, Abhilash Shaji Anitha of Emrill secured the first place, followed by Raj Bhardwaj from Al Waha Metal Industries and his companion Lego Lewis in the next two places respectively.

Abdulla Shukri, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by representatives of DSC and the Positive Soul Initiative of Dubai Police gave away the prices to the winners.

The tournament took place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al Ghurair Residential Complex.