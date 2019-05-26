Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday received the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club players, staff and board members at Zabeel Palace to congratulate them on winning of President’s Cup and the Arabian Gulf Cup for 2018-2019 season.

Mohammad praised the football club staff for their efforts, saying: “I like sports as you do and we accept nothing but the first place. Man makes the utmost efforts, sacrifices and harnesses all energies in order to achieve his ambition and goals, and that can be only done by giving and dedication.

“We are pleased to meet you today and you have a bigger challenge next season to maintain these achievements and be the best, I am aware of the progress made by the team and the players, and wish you all the success,” Shaikh Mohammad said.