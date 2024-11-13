Dublin: Veteran Irish prop Cian Healy is set to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s record of 133 Irish caps after being named on the bench for Friday’s one-off rugby union Test with Argentina.

Healy, 37, made his Test debut in 2009 and surprised many when he carried on playing despite missing the 2023 Rugby World Cup because of injury.

Although he said this week he would “never be the player (O’Driscoll) was”, head coach Andy Farrell had few qualms about where he stood in the pantheon of Irish rugby players.

“For Cian (Healy) it will be an incredible moment for him, his family and friends to reach Brian O’Driscoll’s 133-cap landmark,” said Farrell.

“We’ll pay tribute to Cian again, but he is a legend of the game in Ireland and his influence amongst his teammates, past and present, transcends his many successes on the field.

“It promises to be a special night.”

One change

Farrell has made just the one change to the starting line-up that produced an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in the 23-13 loss to New Zealand last Friday.

Out goes centre Bundee Aki — who earned a World Player of the Year nomination as one of Ireland’s standout performers last year — and in comes Robbie Henshaw for his 75th cap.

Farrell has kept faith with Jack Crowley at fly-half, despite the Irish attack not functioning last week.

However, Ciaran Frawley, who had a nightmare when he came on for Crowley, has been omitted from the match day squad.

He is replaced on the bench by 21-year-old Sam Prendergast, of whom great things are expected.

Also set for his first cap is prop Thomas Clarkson, who comes in on the bench for Tom O’Toole, ruled out due to a head injury.

“For Tom and Sam, their promotion to the Match Day Squad for the first time is testament to their form, talent and application over the last number of weeks and we congratulate them on their selection,” said Farrell.

Farrell made other changes on the bench, bringing in Craig Casey for veteran scrum-half Conor Murray and the more dynamic scrummager Ryan Baird replaces Iain Henderson.

Ireland have yet to be beaten by Argentina in Dublin but the Pumas arrive after a successful Rugby Championship which included a historic win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Team (15-1), Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne