Dubai: Hosts Shabab Al Ahli scored a goal in each half to stun Al Ain 2-0 in matchweek 17 of the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday night.
The hosts were 1-0 up after six minutes when Henrique Luvannor got on the end of Abdul Aziz Hussain’s pass and tapped in past Al Ain keeper Khalid Eisa.
Luvannor came close to netting his second of the night in the 17th minute but his curled effort from the edge of the box deflected off Al Ain defender Mohanad Salem and went inches wide.
Al Ain missed a golden opportunity to level in the 22nd minute as Tsukasa Shiotani’s effort from outside the box hit the bar.
As the Boss were trying to find an equaliser, they were dealt a blow when Salem was sent off for a second yellow card. Al Ain were down to nine men when Ibrahim Diaky was shown a straight red card after a dangerous foul on Luvannor.
Shabab Al Ahli capitalised on their numerical advantage and extended their lead six minutes from time when Khalil headed home from a corner
The Boss remain second on 35 points, five behind leaders Sharjah, who still have a game in hand.