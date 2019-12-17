Jeremy Scatena and Johan Bergeron won the season-ending FIP Rise International Padel Tournament held at the Nad Al ShebaSports Complex on Sunday. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Jeremy Scatena and Johan Bergeron got the better of Benjamin Tison and Moreau Maxime 7-6, 6-2 to clinch the season-ending FIP Rise International Padel Tournament held at the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the all-French final played before a sizeable crowd at the NAS Sports Complex, Scatena and Bergeron battled against Tison and Maxime through much of the first set that went to the wire. However, in the second set Scatena and Bergeron got their rhythm and won easily with breaks in the second and fourth games to seal the title.

Top officials from the UAE Padel Association were present including Khalifa Al Khoory, Mohammad Mubarak Al Muwatiwei and Ebrahim Al Fardan to hand over the trophies to the winners.