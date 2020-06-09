Fitness coaches Ole Brom and Danil Bornventure will offer expert tips for the runners at the Pocari Sweat 10K run. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Pocari Sweat have roped in two top fitness coaches – Ole Brom and Danil Bornventure – for free live coaching sessions to prepare participants for the PocariSweat 10K Run.

Organised jointly by the DSC and Pocari Sweat, the PocariSweat 10K Run is scheduled to take place on July 3 from 12:01am to 11:59pm Dubai time.

The event is open to participants of any age and ability from around the world. Participants are free to choose between a 5km and 10km run and allowed to create their own unique fun course, making use of the indoor and outdoor space in and around their home and community. They can even run on a smart or traditional treadmill.

In order to get the participants in their best shape for race day, Brom and Bornventure have been conducting live training sessions on DSC’s Instagram channel. Each session is 20 minutes and the duo will be online on June 10, June 14 and June 17 for the remainder of their six-part live masterclass.

“To train properly it is vital to fuel the body with the right nutrients and to hydrate effectively,” Brom noted.

“The best results can only be achieved through appropriate nutrition as part of a daily regime and hydration is absolutely key to health, wellness and achieving the body’s maximum results. Training to improve and maintain fitness is essential before any run or race,” Bornventure said.

“Strength and conditioning exercises for the whole body not only produce optimum personal performance but also reduces the risk of injury,” he added.

Registration for the Run is open until 11:59pm of July 1, through DSC’s official website (https://www.dubaisc.ae/POCARISWEAT10KRUN).

There will be prizes on offer for the top three finishers in each of the five categories – 5km for male and female, 10km for male and female, and 5km for People of Determination for 5km. To make a claim for those prizes, participants will have to ensure they first download the DSC’s official app, and sign in with the credentials they have used to register on the DSC website.

Once logged into the application on race day, users will see a ‘Start Pocari Sweat Challenge’ button. People should click on it to be taken to the ‘Smart Health – Running’ screen, which will time their run and show such details as the distance, speed and calories burnt.

The Run should be completed in one stretch and the application will notify users once they have reached their target. They will then see an activity summary screen, which will show the total time taken and calories burnt. The participant will need to click the ‘Save’ button to save the activity and then they can compare their time with other participants on the leaderboard.

The participants must then upload a photo or screenshot of their result to their Instagram page, and tag #PocariSweat10KRun, making sure their account setting is public so that the organisers can see their participation entry.