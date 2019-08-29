Abu Dhabi: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans across the UAE and beyond will be able to attend for free the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week’s official weigh-in of UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier scheduled to take place September 6.

The first-come, first-served tickets for the weigh-ins and pre-fight stare-downs will be open to book from noon on Monday only on www.ticketmaster.ae.

Being held at The Arena on Yas Island the weigh-in for UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier will be held from 6pm on Friday. However, fans are urged to get down to the UFC Fan Experience that is scheduled to start from 3pm to join in the official UFC Q&A with guest athletes. The fight takes place on Saturday on Yas Island.