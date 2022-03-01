Dubai: Just Padel Mina Rashid, the women-only venue, is ready to host an extended tournament schedule for players.
The Gulf Masters Ladies tournament is to be held at Just Padel Mina on Women’s Day.
The tournament finals for women-only event to be held on March 19 with other engaging activities for mothers and kids that will conclude with the awards ceremony.
The venue has ample parking space and is centrally located with in-house coffee shop and staff always ready to attend to your requirement.
Don’t miss this opportunity to participate and join the Padel Masters celebrations with Gulf News.
Categories:
C- (6 medals, 2 trophies): March 4, 5
C (6 medals, 2 trophies): March 11, 12
C+ (6 medals, 2 trophies): March 18, 19
All finals: March 19.