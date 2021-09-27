Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav needs to improve his form with the bat. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: One reason for Mumbai Indians to struggle in the IPL is the poor form of their middle order. Specially that of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who have not been able to get their franchise the runs which they got them in last year’s IPL and made them win the title.

The scores of Sky in the UAE leg has been 3, 5 and 8, Kishan scores have been equally poor that is 9, 4 and 11 and Pandya who has just played one game which was yesterday scored only 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their low scores have been one of the main reasons Mumbai Indians are place at the seventh position with just 8 points and have yet to win a game in UAE so far.

Crest fallen

Last year when the IPL happened in UAE, both Yadav and Kishan contributed heavily with the bat and Mumbai Indians bossed the whole tournament and went on to win their fifth consecutive title.

In fact, after the game ended, one could see a crest fallen Kishan having a long chat with India’s and RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli and take some advice as to how he could come out of this rut.

Out of touch

Keeping in mind their IPL form, both Yadav and Kishan were also selected in the 15-man squad of the T20 World Cup and now the fans have got anxious as the trio of Mumbai Indians seems to be totally out of touch and are wondering if the selectors have got it wrong in selecting them in the squad of T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians have four games still left and if they win all four they reach 16 points which gives them a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs but for that to happen the middle order has to come good and most importantly Kishan, Yadav and Pandya will have deliver with the bat which will give them confidence going in to the World cup which begins in UAE ten days after the IPL ends.