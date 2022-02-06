Abu Dhabi: Reigning UEFA Champions League champions Chelsea have arrived in the UAE ahead of their bid for glory at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 taking place in Abu Dhabi from 3-12 February.

The English Premier League side are playing in the tournament for the second time in their history, having finished as runners-up in 2012.

They were beaten by Brazilian outfit Corinthians that year and will be hoping they can go one better and lift a first FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 in their history when the tournament gets underway.

Star-studded squad

Thomas Tuchel and his 23-man squad won last year’s UEFA Champions League final by beating English rivals Manchester City thanks to Kai Havertz’s strike, clinching their second European crown in the club’s history.

Chelsea land in Abu Dhabi with a star-studded squad that includes Germany’s Havertz, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, Brazil legend Thiago Silva, USA star Christian Pulisic and England internationals such as Reece James and Mason Mount.

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a host of major sports events during the pandemic. In the last six months alone, the Emirati capital’s sporting schedule included the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Abu Dhabi 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships and Abu Dhabi HSBC golf championship at Yas Links.

The Londoners have familiar company from the 2012 edition, with fellow continental club champions Monterrey (Concacaf) and Al Ahly (CAF) also competing in the UAE capital. Chelsea beat Monterrey in the semi-final just over nine years ago, before the Mexican side clinched third place by overcoming Al Ahly in the playoff.

Palmeiras (CONMEBOL) and Al Hilal SFC (AFC) are the also kings of their respective continents, with Tahiti league winners A.S. Pirae and reigning UAE Pro League holders Al Jazira completing the line-up.

All-Arab encounter

Both are on Chelsea’s side of the draw, as it will be the winner of the all-Arab encounter between Al Hilal and Al Jazira in the second round tonight that will decide who takes on Chelsea in the semi-finals three days later.

The other half of the draw went underway on yesterday Saturday 5 February as Al Ahly prevailed in their clash against Monterrey at the Al Nahyan Stadium, which also hosts the first semi-final on Tuesday 8 February in a contest that will feature the African champions against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.