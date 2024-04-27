New Delhi: Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer on Saturday.

Delhi, at their home Arun Jaitley Stadium, posted their best-ever total in the T20 tournament, a day after Punjab Kings chased down a record target of 262.

Delhi's previous best was 231-4 in 2011 against Punjab Kings. This edition Sunrisers Hyderabad have twice smashed IPL records with totals of 277 and 287.

Bowlers kept five-time champions Mumbai down to 247-9 despite a valiant 32-ball 63 by Tilak Varma as Delhi boosted their play-off hopes with five wins in 10 matches.

Fraser-McGurk, a 22-year-old Australian batsman who has taken his IPL debut season by storm with three half-centuries in five matches, started with two fours and a six off England pace bowler Luke Wood in a 19-run first over.

"That's my role, go out there and score as many as I can and get the team off to a nice start," Fraser-McGurk, who has a strike-rate of 237.50, said after his blitz.

The youngster kept up the charge with sixes and fours to reach his fifty in 15 balls with a hit over the fence and put on 114 runs with opening partner Abishek Porel, who hit 36.

Piyush Chawla, a leg-spinner, finally denied Fraser-McGurk, who went unsold in the auction before Delhi got him as injury replacement, his century.

There was no stopping Delhi as Shai Hope hit a 17-ball 41, skipper Rishabh Pant 29 off 19 deliveries and Tristan Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 48 to pummell the opposition attack.

Stubbs hammered left-arm quick Wood for five fours and a six in a 26-run 18th over and helped Delhi finish strongly in his 25-ball blitz.

Mumbai lost regular wickets and despite skipper Hardik Pandya's 46 off 24 balls.

The IPL heavyweights have endured a tough season after Pandya replaced veteran Rohit Sharma as captain and got booed across venues.

Pandya hit 46 off 16 balls but it was a 70-run partnership between Varma and Tim David, who hit 37 off 17 balls that raised Mumbai's hopes, but Delhi kept calm.

David fell lbw to Mukesh Kumar after a four and a six and Varma was run out at the start of the final over as Mumbai remained ninth on the 10-team table with just three wins.