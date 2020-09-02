Trisha Paras Shah, a Std XI student at the Indian high school, Dubai is trying to educate the younger generation in adapting to a more active lifestyle. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai schoolgirl has temporarily put her sporting career on hold to pursue a part-time career as a yoga instructor.

Trisha Paras Shah, a student at the Indian High School, Dubai, was thrown into a tight spot in setting aside her sporting exploits following the coronavirus pandemic, while latching onto a certification course as yoga instructor.

Not yet 16 and an active basketball and handball player with interests in track and field, Shah got herself enrolled for an intensive yoga instructors course from the Arogya Yogshala founded by Yogacharya Abhishek Bharti in New Delhi. Earlier this month, the resident of Al Mankhool received her certification while putting her among the youngest yoga instructors in the UAE.

“I never wanted to stop playing. But the situation at the moment is such and I had to find a way around this coronavirus. We need to learn how to live with this virus and that’s why I decided in stopping active sports and getting myself empowered with something like yoga,” Shah told Gulf News.

“The going is good and I find my entire attitude changing gradually. Yoga is such an art that it helps an individual transform. I’ve played various sport at different levels all my life, but yoga has now helped me channelise my energy,” she added.

Born in Mumbai, India in 2004, Shah has spent most of her life in Dubai. She has been a regular in the IHS basketball and handball team and during the past few years has gone on to represent her school under the guidance of Dr Subhash Dhaka at various inter-school tournaments at the national and international levels. In addition, Shah is an excellent swimmer and track athlete.

But now that Shah has got a taste of this age-old Indian art that deals with the physical, mental and spiritual practices of life and living, she can sight a career for herself. “Like any sport, Yoga is for life. I have experienced its benefits and now I am more aware than before that it can shape one’s life and character. Knowing this, I can’t be silent. I need to pass on this knowledge to more people of my generation,” Shah said.

“My immediate goal therefore is to have proper classes and training for more youngsters. Right now, I am in the process of enrolling students for my classes so that we can make a start as soon as possible,” she stressed.

In the meantime, the Dubai youngster has not stopped her basketball and handball. “After things eased out in Dubai I continued with my regular exercise so that I can stay flexible and sharp,” she said.