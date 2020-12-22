French rally legend Sebastien Loeb and two-time Dakar winner Nani Roma the two 'Hunters' in the demanding rally in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) has revealed ‘Hunter’ - the car that will make its debut in the 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally - one of motorsport’s most iconic races.

Appearing in its striking red livery for the first time, Hunter is a bespoke 4x4 T1 car, designed specifically to take on the world’s most extreme motorsport challenge; the Dakar Rally, and is powered by a 3.5 litre turbo-charged petrol V6.

Two cars will compete - in Saudi Arabia, driven by French rally legend Sebastien Loeb and two-time Dakar winner Nani Roma.

BRX is the product of a joint venture between world-leading motorsport business, Prodrive, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, to form Prodrive International. BRX will add to the motorsport heritage of both parties, drawing on their combined experience to bring Hunter to life, ready to take on the Dakar Rally and compete in one of sport’s biggest tests of endurance.

Hunter will arrive at the start line in Jeddah, sporting its unmistakable red livery and distinctive shape, styled by Ian Callum and his team at Callum. Beneath the body are the feats of engineering that could prove the difference for the team.

David Richards, BRX Team Director and the man leading the project who previously dubbed the Dakar Rally “the Everest of motorsport” is confident the team and its Hunter are ready for the challenge: “The BRX Hunter builds on Prodrive’s experience competing at the highest levels of world motorsport for over three decades. We have built, what we believe to be the best possible vehicle to take on the Dakar Rally. The car has been designed specifically for the extreme desert conditions and undergone rigorous testing to prepare it for what it will face. With Sebastien Loeb and Nani Roma behind the wheel of each car, we are confident we have a package to really compete in our first Dakar,” he said.

BRX driver Loeb said: “It has been great getting to test Hunter in Dubai, working with the team and seeing the final pieces come together – we have been learning new things every day and now, we are ready for Dakar 2021.”