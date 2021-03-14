UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar won Stage 4 of the Tirreno Adriatico Image Credit: Supplied

It was a double celebration for Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates as the Slovenian took Stage 4 of Tirreno Adriatico and moves into the overall lead for the General Classification.

On the uphill arrival of Prati di Tivo (14.7km at 7 per cent gradient), an attack at 7.5km from the finish and another dig at 6km allowed Pogacar to hold off Simon Yates (+6s, Team BikeExchange) and Sergio Higuita (+29s, Ef-Nippo), as well as jumping to the top of the general classification with a 35s advantage over Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

UAE Tour champion Pogacar, also leader in the young rider classification and in the mountain classification, made his move in the middle of the ascent. First to react was Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) followed by the group of the main climbers. Pogacar, after catching his breath, jumped again just after the town of Pietracamela and this time no opponent was able to reach the UAE Team Emirates prodigy.

“I tried to attack to stay alone and be able to set my pace,” he said. “When I saw that the advantage over my opponents was good, I pushed really hard to try and keep the gap, also because I knew Yates was coming close. I gave it my all and managed to win.

As far as the general classification is concerned, every second advantage is precious, also because tomorrow a very difficult stage awaits us and, also because of the final time trial, the fight for the victory will be balanced”.

Wearing the blue jersey of the leader of the classification, Pogacar will face the next stage starting from Castellalto and arriving in Castelfidardo after 205km with a tough second half of the stage.

Stage 4 results:

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 3:51.24

2. Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) +6s″

3. Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo) +29s″

