Dubai: UAE Team Emirates’ Tour de France Champion cruised to the 2021 UAE Tour title on Sunday, finishing ahead of Irishman Adam Yates.
Caleb Ewan won the sprint for the line in the seventh and final stage as Slovenian Pogacar, 22, finished safely in the peloton to secure a famous victory for the home team at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater on the Corniche in the UAE capital.
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Pogačar said: "This is really big. It was my first goal of the season and my first home race, so it was really important and I’m super happy. My team and teammates did a really good job and we took the win. This is one of our best achievements. I’ll come back to the UAE for sure."
Stage winner Ewan said: "We came here to win a stage and there was only one more left to take. There was a bit of pressure on me to wrap up with a good result today. It was a bit of a relief when I crossed the line. I haven't been this far into the year without a win in my whole career. I have big plans for this year. This victory will help me to build my confidence ahead of the races in Europe."
General Classification
1 - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at 35''
3 - João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) at 1'02''
Stage results
1 - Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), 165km in 3h18’29”, average speed 44.436km/h
2 - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), s.t.
3 - Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), s.t.
Jerseys
• The Red Jersey, sponsored by ADNOC (General individual classification by time) - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
• The Green Jersey, sponsored by Etisalat (General individual classification by points) - David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma)
• The White Jersey, sponsored by Nakheel (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1996) - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
• The Black Jersey, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Aviation (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroen Team)