Dubai: The Chinese Olympic Committee discussed the possibility of organising training camps in the UAE for various Chinese national squads as part of China’s build-up and preparations towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This possibility was the main point of discussion when Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received a delegation from China headed by Hao Qing from the Sports Department of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The meeting, which was held at the DSC headquarters, was attended by Hussain Al Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA); Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council and various members from the Chinese Olympic Committee, including Wang Minghen, Deputy Director General of Marketing and Zhang Yaxin, member of Marketing Department.

Diverse sports

The Chinese delegation reviewed the calendar of sports events hosted annually by Dubai, including international top-level activities and preparatory camps for international teams involved with a host of modern and diverse sports.

The delegation also reviewed facilities to host training camps for multi-faceted sports involving high-level international athletes preparing for international championships.

Among the high-profile preparatory camps was the one that witnessed Denmark’s Victor Axelsen, whose preparation in Dubai resulted in him winning the men’s singles badminton gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Others who benefited from training in Dubai were a host of Olympic champions from Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Better future

Saeed Hareb elaborated on the advanced sports facilities in Dubai and spoke on the facilities that are constantly provided to visiting teams and to global organisers, based on the approach and belief of the UAE’s wise leadership in the field of cooperation with the world and strengthening the efforts of all parties to create a better future for the whole world in all fields, including the sports sector.

The DSC Secretary-General accompanied the Chinese delegation on a tour of the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, which included a visit to the headquarters of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity’, as well as the departments of the Council and the unique Innovation Lab.