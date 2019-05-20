Abu Dhabi: A total of $388,000 (Dh1.43 million) will be up for grab in the second edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, to be held on December 6.

This was announced by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organisers of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, at a media briefing on Sunday hosted by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director of ADNOC.

The prize money has been increased for all race categories in this year’s event. The male and female winners of the 42.2km marathon will take home $100,000 each. An all-new venue for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon event village was also announced at the press conference. ADNOC’s campus, next to Abu Dhabi’s famous landmark — ADNOC’s impressive headquarters — will play host to the event’s central hub where runners and spectators can enjoy a variety of family-focused fun activities. Located close to the Corniche and the start/finish line, this new venue will bring visitors even closer to the race action.

Al Awani said: “The prize fund announced today is one of the biggest in the world, and further confirms the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon’s position as a world-class sporting event. In the Year of Tolerance in the UAE we are incredibly proud to be hosting an event which includes and rewards people from all corners of our diverse community. With our training programmes already underway we are committed to supporting runners of all abilities as they prepare to achieve their goals and we hope to inspire a future generation of runners to take part in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in years to come.”