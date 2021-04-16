Khalid Al Kamali in action at the NAS Padel Championship during the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Khalid Al Kamali and Abdulla Al Qasim have set their sights on going deep in the Men’s Bronze Category of the NAS Padel Championship after cruising to a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Mohammed Al Arif and Omair Al Zarooni on the second night of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

The win takes the Emirati duo into the quarter finals of the Men’s Bronze Category, and Luis Cobo and Salvador Medina joined them later in the last eight with an exciting 6-4, 7-6 win over Shehbaz Shaikh and Adel Sajan.

In the night’s lone Golden Category match, Martin Noschese and Guillermo Villafane defeated Omar Elias Samaya and Ahmed Mostafa Hamada 6-1, 6-3.

Al Kamali said: “The excitement level in this edition of the NAS Padel Championship is even greater because all the players are playing at the same high level. This tournament is a great incentive for us padel players to keep practicing through the year and try to improve our game.

“I have participated in many tournaments in the past, but the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has its own special character because you get to meet so many different players from different countries, and this helps you in gaining experience.”

“Reaching the second round of this tournament shows that I am on the right path and it will be a motivation for me to make even greater efforts in the future to keep improving my game and be the best player that I can be, and reach as far as I can in this tournament.”