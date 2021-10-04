Global jiu-jitsu returns to Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi will reinforce its status as the global home of jiu-jitsu in November with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body of the sport in the nation, hosting back-to-back mega events.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship returns to Abu Dhabi’s Jiu Jitsu Arena from November 3-11, bringing the world’s best athletes together for nine days of top-level competition. Then, just days later, the Arena will host the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the largest and most prestigious event on the global calendar, with more than 2,000 athletes from over 30 countries taking to the mats in junior, adult and masters’ categories from November 13-16.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship gives UAE athletes the perfect platform to continue developing their skills against the world’s best. The championship represents the last opportunity to qualify for the World Games 2022, in the United States.

The return of the ADWPJJC follows the successful hosting of the 12th edition in April reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s capability to host major events. The championship attracts the world’s elite as it is the official season-ending event offering significant ranking points.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of UAEJJF, said: “As we celebrate the country’s 50-year journey we also look forward to how we can support the vision of our leaders for the next 50, including promoting healthy, active lifestyle.

“Furthermore with the UAE hosting Expo 2020, it has provided us with great inspiration and confidence in our organisation to host the two biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world in the space of two weeks.

“These events follow Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the recent 5th edition of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship and truly cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of jiu-jitsu. The Jiu-Jitsu arena will host thousands of athletes under one roof and the jiu-jitsu fanbase around the world will have a chance to see the best of the best compete. It will certainly be a historic month for our sport.”

The UAE’s jiu-jitsu athletes will be looking to build on recent strong performances on the international stage. At the fifth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship last month, the UAE topped the medal table 18, including four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.

“We are confident our athletes will shine at both championships next month, especially after the high level of athleticism and technical skills displayed at the Asian Championship. Another thing that stood out was the performance of some of younger athletes, proving that the future is bright for the UAE.”