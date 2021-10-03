1 of 8
Fans during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to field.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
That's got to hurt! Faf du Plessis of Chennai and Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan collide with each other.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis of Chennai during the match. Chennai made 189-4 with Gaikwad hitting a maiden T20 century from the final ball.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of du Plessis of Chennai. He scored 25 runs from 19 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Faced with a required run-rate of 9.50 an over, Rajasthan had little option but to go out and attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan grabbed 50 of just 21 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Asif KM of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Jaiswal of Rajasthan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan, took the anchor role, and allowed Shivam Dube to attack and he did with aplomb by getting 64 not out.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dube was on fire last and he hit Moeen Ali for successive sixes over mid-wicket. Rajasthan won by 7 wickets to keep alive their Indian Premier League play-off hopes. It was a sensational chase of 190 against already-qualified Chennai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL