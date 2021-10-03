1 of 12
Chelsea v Southampton: Chelsea scored two late goals as Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat winless Southampton and move top of the Premier League. Chelsea's Ben Chilwell (right) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal.
Image Credit: AP
Chelsea v Southampton: Chelsea coach Tuchel (centre) celebrates with Chilwell (left) and Cesar Azpilicueta after the 3-1 win.
Image Credit: AP
Burnley v Norwich City: Both teams are still waiting for a first Premier League win of the season after they played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor. Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis in action with Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Image Credit: Reuters
Burnley v Norwich City: The 43 previous meetings between these two sides had never ended goalless and there were plenty of chances in this match for either side to snatch a win.
Image Credit: Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain. Hee-chan scored twice to inspire Wolves to their first home win of the season.
Image Credit: Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United: Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hee-Chan. Newcastle slip into the bottom three after a seventh league game without a win, while Wolves climb to 11th.
Image Credit: Reuters
Leeds United v Watford: Leeds United's Diego Llorente in action with Watford's Joshua King at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain. Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Llorente returned from injury to score the winner.
Image Credit: Reuters
Leeds United v Watford: Watford's Danny Rose in action with Leeds United's Raphinha. Watford had a goal ruled out in the second half for a foul in the build-up.
Image Credit: Reuters
Man Utd v Everton: Everton's Andros Townsend (left) tries to get the ball from Manchester United's Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, Manchester. Townsend's second-half equaliser earned Everton a deserved point against Utd.
Image Credit: AP
Man Utd v Everton: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch at the end of the match against Everton. He was named as a substitute by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his decision not to start him backfired as the home side struggled to create many clear chances. Even when Ronaldo was introduced in the second half he failed to stamp his authority on the match.
Image Credit: AP
Brighton v Arsenal: Brighton's Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard (left) shoots but fails to score during the English Premier League football against Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England.
Image Credit: AFP
Brighton v Arsenal: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the match which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Image Credit: Reuters