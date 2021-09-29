Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship in search for UAE’s best ballers to represent Team Abu Dhabi at FIBA’s 3X3 Basketball World Championship Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Sports Council has launched an innovative Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship, which will give basketball fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3x3 Basketball on October 29-30.

In line with Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s mission to provide pathways for people to be part of the return of the world’s No. 1 urban team sport to the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship is open to all basketball fans and players over the age of 16, across the UAE.

Participants can register as individuals to join or form a team, or ready-made teams of three players can sign up for a shot at the big time. Qualifiers will take place on Al Hudayriyat Island on October 8 and 15, with 24 teams in each qualifier.

The top eight teams from each qualifier will advance to the finals on October 22, where the winning team will earn the right to represent Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3x3 Basketball, which welcomes the world’s best 3x3 basketball players for a two-day basketball festival at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall.

Team Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to play at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 17-18. The World Tour Final will host the top 12 teams in the FIBA World Tour standings after the final Masters event of the season in Mexico City from November 6-7. Team Abu Dhabi will be awarded 100 points if they win the Abu Dhabi Masters, which could be enough to secure a spot in Jeddah.

Suhail Abdullah Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “It is key for us to have that interaction across the society in various sports. The hosting of major events including the return of the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3X3 Basketball is a great win for large basketball fan base in the Abu Dhabi community.”