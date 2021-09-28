The Women’s Cycling Challenge is back for season two Image Credit: Supplied

Following a successful first edition, the Women’s Cycling Challenge is back for season two and will take place on Friday, October 8, on the Al Qudra Cycle Track inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The 2021 Women’s Cycling Challenge is presented by DP World and held under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Women’s Sports Committee, and in association with UAE Cycling Federation.

The Challenge offers two distances — 40km and 70km — and participants can register as individuals or teams through the official website.

The event is open to women of all cycling abilities, from elite experienced riders to recreational cyclists. It is a fun and competitive event with the routes taking riders through Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve on the dedicated cycle track.

“The Women’s Cycling Challenge supports a healthy and active lifestyle for women providing them with an opportunity to practise sports and physical activity that enables them to compete in an environment that conforms to the customs and traditions of the UAE,” a Dubai Sports Council spokesperson said in a statement. “It is one of our strategic objectives, and the Women’s Cycling Challenge is an initiative that seeks to further those aims.

“We are pleased that DP World is a partner and supporter of this important sports event for women in the UAE, championing the opportunities and initiatives that women have to participate in sports at every level in the country.”

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration, People Department, DP World — UAE Region, said: “As a global logistics leader, we, at DP World not only enable smart trade, but work to create a better future for everyone. In alignment with this goal and our sustainability strategy that impacts people, communities, and the environment, we take pride in our association with the Women’s Cycling Challenge that is dedicated to promoting female health and wellness.

“At an organisational level, we have constantly supported women and are committed to increasing female representation in every sphere, thus promoting women’s aspirations in the UAE.”

Event Director Ruth Dickinson added: “Women cycling as a recreation and as a way to keep fit is popular in Dubai and across the UAE. Around the region, it is a fast-growing sport and past time for women of all levels of fitness and riding capability.