Plenty of fans

Dubai Desert Rally will take place from December 1 to 3 at Dubai Festival City under the generous patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai & Chairman of the Executive Council. The competition is held with participation of prominent rallyists in the world and it is considered as the final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross—Country Rallies and the FIM World Championship.

The Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens, one of the rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series, will be organised from December 1 to 3 with some of world’s best rugby sevens’ players taking part in the presence of more than 100 thousand fans over the three days.

The 10th edition of Dubai International Fitness Championship is scheduled from December 2 to 4 at the Coca Cola Arena Hall with participation of 40 prominent world champions & professional athletes in fitness field. Participants were named after contesting the qualifiers competition, held in various countries of the world throughout three weeks. 20 males & 20 females of the best athletes of the game from all over the world have accordingly qualified and they will compete to win valuable prizes of Dh1.4 million.

Dragon Boat Race

Dubai International Marine Club will organise 60-feet Dubai Dhow Race on December 4. As part the marine sports season’s events and in line with the National Day celebrations, the Shindagha Dragon Boat Race will be organised by Sirens Sports Events Co. on December 3 in front of Al Shindagha Museum and the race will continue for two days. Dubai Offshore Sailing Club will arrange Dubai Modern Sailing Championship from December 1 to 3.

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will organise the UAE National Day Cup on December 3, while Al Habtoor Polo & Equestrian Club and Resort will arrange the UAE National Day Polo Cup with participation of five teams — Al Habtoor, Mahra, Ghantoot, Bin Drai & Ancora. Al Habtoor Club will also organise Al Habtoor Horse Jumping Championship on December 2.

The Montgomerie Golf Championship will be organised by Montgomerie Golf Club on December 3 and the volleyball competition will be arranged by Alisa Sports Academy from December 1 to 3 at Al Ittihad Private School. The Hopateck Sports Services Co. will organise the cycling Competition from December 1 to 3 at Al Qudra Cycling Track. The UAE Sports Team Co. will organise the UAE National Day Walkathon & Run on December 2 at Al Mamzar Beach. The Skechers Running Race will be held by the Super Sports Academy on December 2 at Meydan Racecourse, while the Q4 Run will be held by Saveta Training Club on December 3 at Meydan Racecourse.