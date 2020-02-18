Mary Pierce Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: The French Tennis Federation (FFT), organisers of Roland Garros, the world’s premier clay court tournament, in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), on Tuesday announced the sixth edition of the ‘Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series by OPPO’. The series will be held at the claycourts of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) from February 24-26.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce will visit the city to motivate the players and help the Junior Wild Card Series in its quest to promote claycourt tennis at the grassroots level in India. The one-of-a-kind tournament provides young Indian players with a unique opportunity to qualify for the Roland-Garros Junior Main draw to be held in France in May 2020.

Each of the top-8 boys and girls in the AITA Ranking will be eligible to participate in the three-day tournament. The winners from both categories will then travel to Paris to compete in the Junior Roland-Garros Qualifiers, with a shot to qualify for the main draw of the Grand Slam’s Junior tournament. The series also gives participants from India, a valuable opportunity to compete against the best junior players from China, Mexico and Brazil.