The UAE’s Aetna Super 6s Touch League is open to all. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The UAE’s Aetna Super 6s Touch League has opened registration for its next season of matches, which kick-off on January 7 at the Dubai Sevens Stadium. With the festive season now in full swing, health and fitness goals and priorities can often take a back seat. Organisers of the Super 6s hope people will sign-up to help beat the festive bulge and start the New Year on a fitness high.

The 11-week league will offer two weekly options for teams in 2020, including a new mixed family grade to help introduce younger players to the sport and encourage families to keep fit and active together, with ladies’, men’s and mixed teams at Dubai Sevens Stadium on Tuesdays from January 7, and mixed teams, including a mixed family grade where each team is required to have two players under 12, every Saturday form January 11.

Jane Sabugueiro, Partner at Corporate Affair Event Management, which owns and organises the Super 6s, says: “We’re thrilled at how quickly Aetna Supers 6s has become established within the UAE and we’re really excited about our new family team option for 2020, which supports the sport’s aim to be all inclusive and encourage players no matter their age, sex or ability to get fit, active and be a part of our friendly and social touch community.”

The league will culminate in the second annual Super 6s Championships on February 28 at Al Habtoor Polo Club, and has the support of Gregg Cropper, COO of the England Touch organisation. Cropper has been playing representative Touch for 10 years, with over 85 caps for England. He has refereed at a number of international events and runs his own Touch club and leagues in Manchester. Cropper will share his vast knowledge and expertise of the sport via dedicated training and development courses for Touch referees in the week before the Championships.

Cropper says: “Upskilling referees is key to global development of the sport, and I’m keen to help where I can. We plan to run several Level 1 courses and one Level 2 Course in the run up to and on the actual day of the Super 6s Championships. We will also run upskilling workshops and assessments for players in the Super 6s league.

“We are in a period of unrivalled growth in terms of the number of people playing Touch in England and globally. Thanks to the exposure the sport is gaining through increased media coverage, more people are becoming increasingly aware of its benefits — it’s fun and social, but it’s also a great way to increase fitness levels and encourage an active lifestyle.”

It is hoped the tournament will emulate last year’s success and attract more than 30 teams from across the UAE and Middle East.

Jane Sabugueiro adds: “The Super 6s Championships is already a key fixture in the UAE’s sporting calendar and we owe huge thanks to AETNA International, which has recently come on board as our title sponsor. Aetna’s support will help us to further develop and grow the tournament and ensure the touch community continues to thrive here in the UAE.”