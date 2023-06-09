A leading esports player from the Czech Republic, Karel Asenbrener, known to fans as "Twisten", has died aged just 19, his French team announced on Wednesday.
Asenbrener was a player of the Valorant video game for Vitality, France's leading team in the esports sector which is growing in public prominence every year. "We are heartbroken to share with you that our Valorant player Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener passed away last night," Vitality said in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss and our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time," it added.
Vitality did not specify the cause of death but had earlier shared a message about the importance of mental health. The player had recently acknowledged suffering from depression.