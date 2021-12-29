Sheikh Rashid Bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, said that the race celebrates Sheikh Hamdan's achievements in the sport of endurance. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The 14th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup will be hosted at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on January 8, 2022. Held over a distance of 119 km, the prestigious race, sponsored by Emirates Airline, is being organised by Dubai Equestrian Club in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

A key event on the UAE equestrian calendar, the race attracts prominent riders and horses and also marks the conclusion of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, which features a total of four endurance rides in different categories: the ladies endurance ride; the endurance ride for private stables; the ‘Yamamah’ endurance ride for Mares, as well as the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup.

The most recent edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup (2021) was won by Abdullah Ali Al Ameri from F3 Stables on Amira, who recorded a time of 4.04.54 hours, just fraction of a second ahead of first runner-up Suhail Al Ghailani onboard Bailan from the M7 Stable. Third place went to Hamdan Ahmed Al-Marri on Shuman T from F3 Stables.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, said: “Named after Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was crowned world endurance champion in Normandy, France, in 2014, the endurance race is one of the most important equestrian events in the UAE and holds a special place in the hearts of the equestrian community. The event celebrates Sheikh Hamdan’s achievements in this particular sport as well as his support and contribution to endurance riding following in the footsteps of his father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who became a world endurance champion in the United Kingdom in 2012.”

Competitive racing

Dalmouk Al Maktoum added that the 14th edition of the event is likely to feature competitive racing once again. “We expect a highly-competitive contest between professional and prominent stables, riders and trainers. On this occasion, I would like to thank Emirates Airline for their continued sponsorship of this event. I also extend my best wishes to all the participants in the races and wish them success.”

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said: “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup is now a national celebration that attracts the participation of riders from across many different stables. The level of competition is consistently high, and we are delighted by the role that the UAE has played in its development.”