Brian McFadden is a keen golfer Image Credit: Reuters

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden will headline Ladies’ Day at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on January 22 with exclusive vouchers, competitions and golf lessons on offer to all women attending the opening Rolex Series event of the year.

Spectators will be treated to a festival of golf and entertainment when McFadden performs to close proceedings on the penultimate day of the prestigious tournament, taking place for the first time at Yas Links, situated on the world-renowned entertainment destination of Yas Island, between January 20-23.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is now into its 17th consecutive year with some of the world’s best golfers competing for the iconic Falcon trophy, including Major winners Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott.

Away from the golf course, the event will be jam-packed with entertainment and activities throughout the day including competitions for prizes such as business-class flights and a clinic for budding golfers to give ladies the perfect day out.

Ladies who attend on the Saturday will receive a spa voucher for Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.

In addition to the host of prizes on offer, the day also offers the perfect opportunity to put on your best outfit as ladies will have the chance to win the ‘Best Outfit Competition’, with two business-class flights on offer to any DP World Tour destination around the world from Abu Dhabi.

For golfers or those entirely new to the sport, there is the added opportunity to brush up on your skills with some of the best in the business. Ladies golf clinics will provide an opportunity for all women attending to have a session with a professional golf coach.

Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “For more than a decade, spectators have been a key part in making the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship a resounding success and with the return of fans this year we’re excited to host Ladies’ Day at this spectacular location on Yas Island.

“We are delighted to have a full live set from Brian McFadden as the headline act on Saturday night and we cannot wait to witness the excellent atmosphere both on and off the course. We want to see more and more women take an interest in golf and we hope this dedicated day will be a highlight on the social and sporting calendar.”