It was an early morning alarm call for Justin Harding at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, but that rude awakening could not put the South African off his game as he romped into an early second-round lead at Emirates Golf Club.

Harding had to get up before 7am to complete his first round on Friday as bad light forced him off with one to play on Thursday evening.

After the quickest of turnarounds he was back out on the 10th at 8.40am to march to the top of the leaderboard on 11-under after shooting a 68 to follow Thursday’s 65 — he birdied the 18th as he competed his round on Friday morning — after a bit of clever course management.

“I chose not to tee off on the last last night as there was quite a breeze blowing,” a smiling Harding told Gulf News after his round. “The whole game is getting closer, but it was good. I chose not to hit the tee shot last night as the wind was into us and I hit a poor tee shot into 16. So I said to my caddie: ‘Look, we are not going to finish the hole (the hooter had blown to end the action), so we may as well get some swings on the range in the morning and see what we can execute.’ I hit the fairway and got the birdie. I played solidly after the turnaround. But this course will bite you if you hit a bad one but it is fair if you are playing well.”

Harding is happy with his form so far this season and is enjoying his time on the Majlis Course. “I’ve played this golf course well over the years,” he said.” Had a good final round a couple years back and was in contention last year and played badly on the Sunday. It is just a matter if I can control the putter and make some putts, we are always going to be there and thereabouts, which is nice.”

Erik van Rooyen Image Credit: AP

Harding leads by three strokes from fellow South African Erik van Rooyen, who was hitting shots as big as his now famous moustache.

“It takes more work than you think,” he said of his facial hair after shooting a 67. “I’ve got a pair of scissors, the brush, the whole works. I need an extra 10 minutes in the morning.

“I was very pleased with my round. It was very clean. It’s what we play for, to be in contention, especially in these Rolex events. I’m happy that the Dubai Desert Classic is one as well. Can’t wait for Sunday.”

Lee Westwood hit his second 69 of the week sign for a second consecutive three-under and sit on six-under for the tournament.

Even at the age of 48, the 2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner still thinks he can go better this weekend, despite being laid low with Covid-19 during the winter break.

“I didn’t play quite as well as yesterday,” the Englishman said following a round that included four birdies and a solitary bogey on his opening nine before a level-par back nine. “Over the first few days probably left a few out there but I played patient. You have to treat this course.

“The greens have just changed. Nothing’s really stayed the same. So it’s a case of learning the greens again all together.”

When asked about his season so far — having competed in Abu Dhabi last week on Yas Links, Westwood’s sense of humour came to the fore. “It’s been short,” he smiled. “I’ve only played six rounds, but so far, so good. I’ve started off steady. Feel like my game is in the right place. I didn’t play much after The Ryder Cup, and I feel fresh.

“In December, I had COVID which has knocked me back quite a lot and didn’t get a lot done with my fitness or anything. I’m a bit behind but considering that, I’m happy with where it is.