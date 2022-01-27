Dubai resident Josh Hill shot a first round 70 to lie tied-28th in the $8 million Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic over the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, born and brought up in Dubai, had an impressive first nine — he started on the 10th — with four birdies and one bogey to turn at three-under.

A further birdie on the third hole — his 12th — saw Hill climb to four-under and tied seventh. However, bogeys on holes 6 and 9 saw him hand in a card of 70.

“I felt very comfortable in this, my fourth event playing on the DP World Tour,” he said.

Hill was somewhat disappointed to drop a couple of shots at the end of the round, but on reflection, after signing his card, he said: “If I was asked at the start of the round, if I would of taken a 70 and stayed in the clubhouse, the answer would have been 100 per cent yes.’

All players did not finish their rounds, and the second round will be played on Friday after they complete their first 18 holes.

Hill added: “In my opinion, the set up is somewhat tougher than last week at Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.