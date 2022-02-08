The DP World Tour’s curtain will fall on the ‘UAE Swing’ as the Ras Al Khaimah Classic begins on Thursday morning, with nearly 100 top golfers fighting it out at the inaugural $2 million tournament at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Over the past three weeks in the UAE, fans have followed Thomas Pieters claim the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, new world No. 3 Viktor Hovland win the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic and Nicolai Hojgaard triumph in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Now we more have 72 more holes of drama ahead at Al Hamra Golf Club for the first ever RAK Classic.

When and where?

The action starts at 7.10am on Thursday morning as Gaganjeet Bhullar, Eddie Pepperell and Ross McGowan go out in the first group on the first tee in RAK, which has already held major events on the European Challenge Tour and ‘Race to RAK’ qualifying events. Sebastian Soderberg, Jonathan Caldwell and Joakim Lagergren start at the same time from tee 10.

Nicolai Hojgaard won last week in Ras Al Khaimah

Who is playing?

While Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard grabbed the headlines in Ras Al Khaimah last week, he will have some big names trying to stop him doing the Al Hamra double, including twin brother Rasmus. In the 99-strong field, the Danes will be up against UAE-based players Rafa Cabrera Bello, who was second in Abu Dhabi at Yas Links, Adrian Otaegui, Adri Arnaus and Ahmad Skaik. Richard Bland, who lost out to Hovland at Emirates Golf Club in a playoff, will also tee it up, alongside the likes of Pablo Larrazabal, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend, Ashun Wu, Haotong Li, Robert MacIntyre, David Howell, Jamie Donaldson, James Morrison and Andy Sullivan.

Full first-round tee times here.

How to watch

The competition will be broadcast on Dubai Sports from noon each day. It will also be available on live streams and blog from the DP World Tour website.

Rules and regulations

To gain entry to the event, all UAE residents and spectators must provide proof at the entry gates on each day of attendance of either: Full vaccination (two doses) administered at least 14 days before the event date through the Al Hosn app or another international vaccination app; a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of attendance to the event. Children under 12 do not require proof of vaccination.

All international spectators will be required to provide proof of either full (two doses) WHO approved Covid-19 vaccination administered at least 14 days before attendance by vaccination certificate or an international app or a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of attendance to the first day of entry.

This Covid-19 Code of Conduct applies to all ticket holders and hospitality customers attending the Championship. Face masks must be worn at all times within the course apart from when you are eating and drinking. Original identification must be produced (passport, driver’s license, Emirates ID).

