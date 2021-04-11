Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off during AC Milan win against Parma
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off at the 60th minute of AC Milan’s victory against Parma in Serie A, after setting up two goals for his Italian side.
The Swedish striker, 39, got a straight red card after having words with a referee. Milan were 2-0 up at the time.
While there’s no confirmation of what was said, Milan coach Stefano Pioli gave some insight into the situation while speaking to Sky Sports Italia.
"I talked to Zlatan and he told me that he absolutely did not offend him. He argued with the referee but did not disrespect him. I didn’t speak to Maresca and I don’t know his version," said Pioli, according to Milan News.
Ibra’s last sentence was, ‘You don’t care what I say.’ It is clear that after his expulsion the game has changed but my team has shown to fill this gap with a lot of determination and will,” he added.
This marks the first Serie A red card for Ibra.