Chennai Super Kings were hard at work ahead of their bid for the Indian Premier League 2021 title.
Image Credit: Chennai Twitter
Chennai's Stephen Fleming and Dwayne Bravo were in good spirits during practice.
Image Credit: Chennai Twitter
Punjab Kings' Anil Kumble was setting out his plan of attack with Mayank Agarwal.
Image Credit: Punjab Twitter
Punjab's big-hitter Chris Gayle was getting up to speed
Image Credit: Punjab Twitter
Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes impressed with the white ball
Image Credit: Delhi Twitter
Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara were bonding at Rajasthan Royals' session.
Image Credit: Rajasthan Twitter
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan was beaming during a workout in the gym
Image Credit: Mumbai Twitter
While Royal Challengers Bangalore were hoping to get off to a flying start.
Image Credit: RCB Twitter
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammad Nabi was ensuring he will be able to hit the ground running - literally.
Image Credit: Sunrisers Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping Nitish Rana can contribute with big hauls
Image Credit: KKR Twitter