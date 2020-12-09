Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Lionel Messi have been two of the biggest icons on the world football stage. Image Credit: Reuters

Barcelona: After thrashing Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group-stage encounter at the Camp Nou, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said the side played like a ‘team of champions’ to outclass ‘one of the best teams’ he has ever faced.

“Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let’s go!” Ronaldo tweeted.

With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot with 15 points from six matches.

Both the teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament, but Barcelona’s road to the quarter-finals has been hardened as they will face another Group winner in the knockout stages of the tournament.

When these two teams had met earlier in the Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

It was the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi since the Portuguese forward left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. Between them the pair have won the Ballon d’Or in 11 of the past 12 years.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi,” Ronaldo told Movistar. “As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years (I have been) sharing prizes with him.

“I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

“But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement.”

“Messi is the same as ever (on the pitch),” Ronaldo said. “Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team.”

Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona 3-0. Ronaldo was clashing against Messi for the first time as a Juventus player. He scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute after being handed a generous penalty. Seven minutes later, McKennie doubled Juventus’ lead and Barcelona was left shell-shocked, to be 2-0 down in the 20th minute.

The hosts were given another blow in the second half as another penalty was awarded to Juventus after an intervention from Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Standings

(After Tuesday’s Group E, F, G and H matches)

Group E

Chelsea 6 4 2 0 14 2 14 - qualified

Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 8 13 - qualified

Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 6 11 5

Rennes 6 0 1 5 3 11 1

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 - qualified

Lazio 6 2 4 0 11 7 10 - qualified

Club Brugge 6 2 2 2 8 10 8

Zenit 6 0 1 5 4 13 1

Group G

Juventus 6 5 0 1 14 4 15 - qualified

Barcelona 6 5 0 1 16 5 15 - qualified

Dynamo Kiev 6 1 1 4 4 13 4

Ferencvaros 6 0 1 5 5 17 1

Group H

RB Leipzig 6 4 0 2 11 12 12 - qualified

Paris Saint-Germain 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 - qualified

Man United 5 3 0 3 15 10 9

Istanbul Basaksehir 5 1 0 4 6 13 3