Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out after the recent dismissal of Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia who had been in charge since July last year. The Frenchman was let go by the Saudi Arabian Pro League club after reportedly losing the dressing room.
Despite claims that Ronaldo was unhappy with the club’s form and tactics under Garcia, the Portuguese superstar posted a message on social media in support of his former boss, wishing him all the best for the future.
High-profile coach
Al Nassr are currently second in the league, three points behind leaders Al lttihad with seven games remaining in the season. The club wasted no time in promoting U19 coach Dinko Jelicic to head coach ahead of their upcoming derby with Al Hilal on Tuesday.
However, there are rumours that the club is considering a high-profile European manager for their next appointment, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane being linked to the job.
Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the start of the year for a record breaking contract valued at £173 million per year and was made captain of the team. He has scored an impressive 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club, but his frustration was evident after their recent goalless draw with Al Feiha, which saw him storm off the pitch and shout at his opponents.
Reports suggest that he was dissatisfied with the direction of the club under Garcia, but his public message of support for his former boss indicates a different stance.
Ronaldo paid tribute to his former boss, taking to social media to say: “Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future.”
This is not the first time Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude for a former manager. He publicly thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his sacking from Manchester United, calling him an “outstanding human being”. However, his relationship with previous coach Erik ten Hag was less positive, with Ronaldo claiming he had disrespected him before his move to Al-Nassr.
World Cup
In contrast, Ronaldo’s departure from the Portuguese national team was more acrimonious. After being dropped from the starting line-up by Fernando Santos during the World Cup, he declined to thank the coach publicly for his time in charge. Ronaldo went on to win the European Championship with Santos, but their relationship was reportedly strained.
Ronaldo’s response to Garcia’s departure suggests that he values professionalism and respect, even when there may be personal differences. As one of the greatest footballers of all time, his words carry weight and his message of support for his former boss will be noted by fans and observers alike.