High-profile coach

Al Nassr are currently second in the league, three points behind leaders Al lttihad with seven games remaining in the season. The club wasted no time in promoting U19 coach Dinko Jelicic to head coach ahead of their upcoming derby with Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Al Nassr may go after former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as their next boss.

However, there are rumours that the club is considering a high-profile European manager for their next appointment, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane being linked to the job.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the start of the year for a record breaking contract valued at £173 million per year and was made captain of the team. He has scored an impressive 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club, but his frustration was evident after their recent goalless draw with Al Feiha, which saw him storm off the pitch and shout at his opponents.

Reports suggest that he was dissatisfied with the direction of the club under Garcia, but his public message of support for his former boss indicates a different stance.

Ronaldo paid tribute to his former boss, taking to social media to say: “Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude for a former manager. He publicly thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his sacking from Manchester United, calling him an “outstanding human being”. However, his relationship with previous coach Erik ten Hag was less positive, with Ronaldo claiming he had disrespected him before his move to Al-Nassr.

World Cup

In contrast, Ronaldo’s departure from the Portuguese national team was more acrimonious. After being dropped from the starting line-up by Fernando Santos during the World Cup, he declined to thank the coach publicly for his time in charge. Ronaldo went on to win the European Championship with Santos, but their relationship was reportedly strained.