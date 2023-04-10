Dubai: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a confrontation with Ali Al Zaqaan of Al Feiha during a goalless draw in the Saudi Pro League clash last night.
Ronaldo expressed his frustration after his team dropped two points in the title race and at full time Al Zaqaan confronted the ex-Manchester United forward who could be heard saying, “You don’t want to play” before storming off the field.
Al Nassr were hoping to overtake Al Ittihad at the top of the table with the team coming into the match at the King Salman Sport City Stadium with high spirits following a 5-0 victory over Al Adalah.
Ronaldo scored twice in that match, but he didn’t come close to scoring in this game. The first half was devoid of clear-cut chances, and the former Real Madrid star’s heavy touch prevented him from scoring in the first half.
Ruled out
After the interval, Al Nassr pushed hard but Al Feiha goalkeeper Stojkovic was not tested enough despite their best efforts. Ronaldo had a chance to score with a free-kick, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.
Talisca’s goal for Al Nassr was ruled out for offside and when the ref blew the whistle for full time Ronaldo was clearly upset and removed his captain’s armband before storming off down the tunnel while his fellow players stayed on the field to shake hands.
The result was a big blow to Al Nassr’s title hopes, as they are now three points behind leaders Al Ittihad after 23 matches.
Ronaldo and his teammates will try to keep their hopes alive when they play Al Hilal on April 18th.