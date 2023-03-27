Dubai: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared happy and unfazed as he was approached by a pitch invader during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier match against Luxembourg.
The fan, who was wearing an Al Nassr shirt, was swiftly escorted off the field by security. Despite the potential danger, the 38-year-old Ronaldo remained calm and even gave the invader a wink and a thumbs up before he was removed from the pitch.
Pitch invaders
This is not the first time Ronaldo has had to deal with pitch invaders. Just last month, he managed to avoid injury when a fan slipped and nearly collided with him during a warm-up before Al Nassr’s match against Al-Taawoun.
In another incident in December, a fan sprinted towards Ronaldo after Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Morocco. Stewards managed to intervene just in time to prevent the fan from reaching the former Real Madrid star.
During the match against Luxembourg, Ronaldo scored two goals and helped his side secure a decisive 6-0 win.
121 goals
He now has an impressive total of 121 goals for his country. In another recent milestone, Ronaldo became the most capped footballer of all time when he played in his 197th match for Portugal in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.
Despite the potential danger posed by pitch invaders, Ronaldo has shown that he remains unfazed and focused on his game. His ability to maintain his composure in these situations is a testament to his experience and professionalism.