Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming on Tuesday night after receiving a booking for angrily booting the ball away during his Al Nassr side’s 3-1 victory over Abha in the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals.
The former Manchester United star failed to score during the last-eight encounter at Mrsool Park, despite his team securing a comfortable lead.
The incident occurred in injury time at the end of the first-half, with Ronaldo surging towards Abha territory before the whistle blew for the break.
Angry reaction
He responded by throwing his right arm in the air, picking up the ball, and kicking it away out of frustration, resulting in an immediate booking from the referee. Ronaldo continued to angrily wave his arm in the air as he stormed off the pitch and into the dressing room.
It is not the first time the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has let his frustrations show. He lashed out at some water bottles near the touchline when Al Nassr were defeated 1-0 by title rivals Al Ittihad last week.
His recent behaviour marks a drastic change from his jubilant attitude throughout February. He scored eight goals in his four Saudi Pro League appearances last month, including an astonishing four in one game against Al Wehda. However, things have not gone to plan since then and his goal drought extended to three games as he failed to make his mark against Abha.
Explosive interview
Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in a £173 million-a-year deal in December after departing Old Trafford under a cloud. His contract with the Premier League giants was terminated after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan during which he hit out at the club, his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.
Al Nassr, six-time King’s Cup winners, will meet Al Wehda in next month’s semi-final and fans will hope the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar will regain form before then.