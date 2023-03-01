Dubai: Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February after he scored eight goals in four games for his new club.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus star made a slow start in the Middle East after arriving in January.
The 38-year-old did not score or have any assists throughout January but he finally found his feet in February where he recorded two assists alongside his eight strikes.
Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after having his Manchester United contract terminated following his sensational interview with Piers Morgan. And after the initial slow start, his efforts have helped cement the clubs place at the top of the table and his performances have been rewarded with the individual monthly prize. The previous month’s winner was Al Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari.
500th goal
Ronaldo got off the mark for Al Nassr against Al Fateh on 3 February and then celebrated scoring his 500th career goal in his side’s 4-0 away win at Al Wehda six days later where he got all four goals.
He then provided his first two assists in the 2-1 win over Al Taawoun on February 17 before rounding off the month with a hat-trick in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win away against Damac last weekend.
Ronaldo will back in action on Friday against Al Batin and will be hoping his hot-form continues. The attacker has his first individual award under his belt but he will want to end the season as the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot winner. He is only five goals behind the division’s current top scorer - his Al Nassr teammate Brazilian Anderson Talisca - even though he has just played in five of Al Nassr’s first 18 league games.