Paris: Neymar has paid a visit to Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been in hospital in Paris since April 3.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward posted a photo on his Instagram account on Monday of himself alongside a smiling Pele in his hospital bed with the two holding hands.

A date for the 78-year-old’s discharge has not been officially announced by the hospital which is based in the Paris suburbs.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a hospital with a urinary tract infection last Wednesday, the day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil but had been delayed by further tests and would stay under observation until he was 100 percent.

The infection was not serious and was under control, according to members of Pele’s entourage.

Pele’s advisor told AFP on Sunday that he would spend one more night in hospital “as a precaution”.

“The doctors are making decisions daily and we will take maximum precautions until we leave,” the advisor said.