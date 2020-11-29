FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0
Yup. Not a thrillerer but happy days for Tottenham. They go top after a tugid affair.
Ugly match reaches the 90th minute. This is a cloud on football that Chelsea can go top of the standings after such a woeful showing.
Breaking news! This is petering out to a 0-0 draw. Nothing doing...
I think I covered the wrong sport today as all the drama is in Bahrain at the F1.
But, you never know, maybe we have a late drama in London.
However, as it stands... Spurs go top of the standings. Chelsea will be third, behiid Liverpool.
Back under way. Don't know what to say. Timo Werner is the only attraction at a broken funfair. And he is rubbish. 0-0 guaranteed.
Very ho-hum. It's a match where we will wait to see whom blinks first. We knew Jose Murinho would be negative, but Lampard has sadly followed suit. City v Liverpool this is not...
Kurt Zouma, Harry Kane, Kurt Zouma, Harry Kane. This match is everything the United v Southampton one wasn't.
Son and Kane are trying their hardest, but this is an even chess match so far. Chelsea and Lampard are biding their time, methinks.
Very quiet after Timo Wermer's effort is ruled offside! Flag is up and miles off...
So we are tentatively up and running. Three points will take either team top of the standings and stamp a true credential (is that allowed as a singular?) for the EPL crown. Who can claim the Christmas bragging rights in London?
CHELSEA v SPURS
Chelsea: Mendy, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner
Spurs: Lloris, Rodon, Dier, Aurier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Son, Kane
CHELSEA v TOTTENHAM
So tonight, Chelsea or Tottenham could usurp the defending champions with a win.
CHELSEA v TOTTENHAM
Oof! After Liverpool's robbery v Brighton and Manchester City's demolition against Burnley, we have some meat on the Engligh Premier League season.