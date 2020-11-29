Crucial EPL clash: Who can take top spot from Liverpool?

10:29PM



FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

Yup. Not a thrillerer but happy days for Tottenham. They go top after a tugid affair.

10:24PM



Ugly match reaches the 90th minute. This is a cloud on football that Chelsea can go top of the standings after such a woeful showing.

Breaking news! This is petering out to a 0-0 draw. Nothing doing...

10:03PM



I think I covered the wrong sport today as all the drama is in Bahrain at the F1.

But, you never know, maybe we have a late drama in London.

09:45PM



CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

However, as it stands... Spurs go top of the standings. Chelsea will be third, behiid Liverpool.

09:41PM



CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

Back under way. Don't know what to say. Timo Werner is the only attraction at a broken funfair. And he is rubbish. 0-0 guaranteed.

09:29PM



CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

Very ho-hum. It's a match where we will wait to see whom blinks first. We knew Jose Murinho would be negative, but Lampard has sadly followed suit. City v Liverpool this is not...

09:12PM



Kurt Zouma, Harry Kane, Kurt Zouma, Harry Kane. This match is everything the United v Southampton one wasn't.

09:05PM



Son and Kane are trying their hardest, but this is an even chess match so far. Chelsea and Lampard are biding their time, methinks.

08:58PM



CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

Very quiet after Timo Wermer's effort is ruled offside! Flag is up and miles off...

08:41PM



CHELSEA 0 SPURS 0

So we are tentatively up and running. Three points will take either team top of the standings and stamp a true credential (is that allowed as a singular?) for the EPL crown. Who can claim the Christmas bragging rights in London?

08:36PM



CHELSEA v SPURS

Chelsea: Mendy, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Spurs: Lloris, Rodon, Dier, Aurier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

08:31PM



CHELSEA v TOTTENHAM

So tonight, Chelsea or Tottenham could usurp the defending champions with a win.

08:27PM



CHELSEA v TOTTENHAM